Governor seeks report of Chief Secretary on Rampurhat incident – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sought a report from the Chief Secretary of the state government on the Rampurhat incident. A total of eight deaths were reported in Bogtui village of Rampurhat on Monday night and Tuesday morning. The state DGP said the bodies of seven people were recovered from a burnt house, while one died at the hospital. He demanded a report from the state chief secretary on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor wrote on Twitter that the incident at Rampurhat in Birbhum made it clear that the state was suffering from violent politics and lack of law and order. Eight people have already died. I am urgently calling for a report from the Chief Secretary of State. My condolences to the families of the deceased.

The area has been on fire since Monday night after the murder of a Trinamool leader in Rampurhat. According to the police, six houses were set on fire in Bogtui village of Rampurhat, leaving seven dead so far. A bomb was hurled at the deputy prime minister on Monday. Trinamool leader Bhadu Sheikh of Barashal village died in the incident. He was the Deputy Chief of Barashal Gram Panchayat in Rampurhat Block No.1. Vadhu was talking on Monday while sitting in a tea shop. At that time, the miscreants threw bombs at him and fled. He was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. He died soon after. After that the law and order situation in the area deteriorated.

Several houses in the village were set on fire in the aftermath of the incident. 7-8 houses were burnt. After that, the fire brigade informed that 6 people died in the incident. Everyone died in the fire. Minister Sujit Basu told the assembly that seven deaths had been reported in Rampurhat so far. The fire brigade reportedly recovered seven bodies. Later, state police DG Manoj Malviya said police had recovered six bodies from a house after extinguishing the fire. One person who was earlier rescued from burns died at the hospital. The total number of dead is 8.

