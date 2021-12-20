Governor writes to CM on Pegasus Commission Report | This is the first time I’ve read a book on the subject … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks again about Pegasus. This time he fired a cannon against the state government by tweeting He said that the government of Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjee) was not giving him any information about Pegasus. He also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Dhankhar Writes Letter to Mamata).

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote in his tweet that the Chief Secretary failed to respond to the Pegasus Commission. Therefore, the governor has written a letter to the chief minister demanding his intervention in this matter. The governor asked for a speedy report on the Pegasus Commission. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wants to know the details of this commission appointed by the state

As no documentation was brought to his notice regarding WB Govt Notification #Pegasus Inquiry Panel, WB Governor has directed Chief Secretary MataMamataOfficial to make available the same by tomorrow 5 pm, indicating his earlier failure is not in accord with constitutional norms. pic.twitter.com/mNnmN6HAwL – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) December 15, 2021

A few days ago, the Governor (Dhankhar Writes Letter to Mamata) sent a letter to Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi in this regard. He sent detailed information about this He also fixed the time limit for answering But he complained on Monday that he had not been given any information by the state government He claimed that according to the law, the state government is obliged to give him information in this regard So this time he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjee) In the letter, he alleged that the chief secretary had not given him any information in this regard The governor immediately summoned a report in this regard.

Note that recently Nabanna-Raj Bhavan Tarja has risen again. On Monday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s (Dhankhar Writes Letter to Mamata) remarks sparked controversy over ‘Ma Kitchen’. In a tweet, Jagdeep Dhankhar slammed the Mamata administration, saying he had noticed for a long time that the funds available to keep Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Mother Kitchen’ project running were being used unconstitutionally. In this regard, the state’s constitutional head Dhankhar has sent an account of the cost of the project to the state government.

Not only this, the money allocated to the mother kitchen, the Minister of Finance-in-charge Dr. Dhankhar has given time to Amit Mitra. The governor said that by 31.3.2021, the mother has to provide information on how much has been spent on the project, the source of the expenditure and the authority which has approved the fund.