Governor’s remarks on Modi-Mamata talks unauthorized practice

#Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim scoffed at the governor’s tweet. “It’s actually called unauthorized practice. The prime minister is talking to the chief minister. The third party should not sniff. John speaks big, then no one should talk anymore. There is no need to talk about the little ones among the adults, this is what we have learned from childhood. Now there is no governor and no governor anymore. The governor is not doing the governor’s job. “

The governor has not yet agreed to the proposal to separate Bali municipality from Howrah. “The governor is a person elected by the central government. He has no right to block a bill passed by the elected representatives in one vote. The elected representatives in Howrah have supported the bill and the bill has been passed with the support of the majority,” Firhad said. Depriving. “

The state government has taken several initiatives on the Ganges. Several initiatives have also been taken by the municipality. In this regard, Firhad said, “We are doing everything that the Chief Minister has instructed us to do on behalf of the corporation. Our tests have started from Friday, our vaccination has started from today, and the Gangasagar Committee is also helping us. It will be very good.” I hope so. “

Anup Chakrabarty