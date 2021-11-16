Govt guidelines that must be taken care of from today | School opening after 20 months! These rules must be followed from today, see the conditions for opening the school … – News18 Bangla

As directed by the Chief Minister, is going to return, the old picture of the educational institution! Students will be able to physically attend school (WB Schools Reopening) (West Bengal School Guidelines). Student will return to life, classroom, blackboard! However, before the opening of the school-college, the emphasis is on cleanliness. But before that, the education department has clarified some new rules. These must be followed during the class at Covid Next School (West Bengal School Guidelines). Let’s take a look at the new guidelines.