Graduation online admission from the current academic year centrally barring presidency and Jadavpur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: From the current academic year, the state wants to make online admission process for graduates centrally. This decision has been taken on behalf of the state to maintain transparency in admission. But Jadavpur University is being excluded from the central online admission process. Presidency University is also being left out. According to the Department of Higher Education, these two new universities are being excluded as they are taking exams for student admission.

Besides, St. Xavier’s and Ramakrishna missions are also being excluded from this process. As these colleges conduct separate examinations for admission of students, they are being excluded from this scope. However, after the meeting, Education Minister Bratya Basu said, “We want to start online admissions centrally from the current academic year. There will be a portal. Students will be able to choose their university through that portal.” However, the higher education department is still working on the whole issue, the education minister told the vice-chancellors at today’s meeting. However, some teachers are also questioning the exclusion of Jadavpur, Presidency University. However, the Jadavpur, Presidency University authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

According to higher education officials, since these are self-governing universities and conduct examinations on their own, these two universities are being excluded from the central online admission process. On the other hand, after today’s meeting, the Education Minister also took a tough stance on the college fest. “The state is thinking about what can be done after the college fest in consultation with his office,” he said. On the other hand, Education Minister Bratya Basu gave some hints that the Department of Higher Education and students want to hold parliamentary elections. “Student parliament elections will be held only after getting the green signal from Nabanna. The state is in favor of student parliament elections,” he said.

Controversy has recently erupted over the fest of Ultodanga Gurudas College. The pressure has started on how the student parliament could post the approval of so much money without the parliament. However, sources said that the whole matter has come to the notice of the top leadership of the Trinamool Congress.

