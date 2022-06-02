Menu
Search
Thursday, June 2, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Graduation online admission from the current academic year centrally barring presidency and Jadavpur – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: From the current academic year, the state wants to make online admission process for graduates centrally. This decision has been taken on behalf of the state to maintain transparency in admission. But Jadavpur University is being excluded from the central online admission process. Presidency University is also being left out. According to the Department of Higher Education, these two new universities are being excluded as they are taking exams for student admission.

Besides, St. Xavier’s and Ramakrishna missions are also being excluded from this process. As these colleges conduct separate examinations for admission of students, they are being excluded from this scope. However, after the meeting, Education Minister Bratya Basu said, “We want to start online admissions centrally from the current academic year. There will be a portal. Students will be able to choose their university through that portal.” However, the higher education department is still working on the whole issue, the education minister told the vice-chancellors at today’s meeting. However, some teachers are also questioning the exclusion of Jadavpur, Presidency University. However, the Jadavpur, Presidency University authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

According to higher education officials, since these are self-governing universities and conduct examinations on their own, these two universities are being excluded from the central online admission process. On the other hand, after today’s meeting, the Education Minister also took a tough stance on the college fest. “The state is thinking about what can be done after the college fest in consultation with his office,” he said. On the other hand, Education Minister Bratya Basu gave some hints that the Department of Higher Education and students want to hold parliamentary elections. “Student parliament elections will be held only after getting the green signal from Nabanna. The state is in favor of student parliament elections,” he said.

Controversy has recently erupted over the fest of Ultodanga Gurudas College. The pressure has started on how the student parliament could post the approval of so much money without the parliament. However, sources said that the whole matter has come to the notice of the top leadership of the Trinamool Congress.

SOMRAJ BANDOPADHYAY

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Graduation Online Admission Centrally



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous article11 competitors are representing India in South Korea; To learn together and enhance skills for WorldSkills 2022
Next articleRFPIO organizes walkathon in Coimbatore
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ŠKODA AUTO INDIA MAINTAINS SALES MOMENTUM WITH 4604 UNITS SOLD IN MAY 22

admin -
Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “It...

Jacob’s Creek introduces UNVINED, Pernod Ricard India forays into the non-alcoholic wine category

admin -
The winemakers at Jacob’s Creek use sophisticated technology which...

RFPIO organizes walkathon in Coimbatore

admin -
RFPIO, the leading response management platform, has organized a...

Graduation online admission from the current academic year centrally barring presidency and Jadavpur – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: From the current academic year, the state...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015