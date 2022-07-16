Grameen haat in villages, discussion on state’s new decision ahead of panchayat elections is intense – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state is focusing on the rural economy and trade in agricultural products. The state has decided to create haat bazaar in the district to boost the rural economy. Mainly in the development of trade in agricultural products, this new program has been taken up by the Small Medium and Cottage Industries Department of the state. Each district is directed to send detailed information including a list of the infrastructure development needs of Grameen Haat Bazar. In addition, the list of rural bazaar should be created in some areas, and the list should also be sent. The report should mention the name of the locality, how far it is from the railway station or any important major road from the respective Gramin Bazar Hat. And if there is any rural market, it needs to be improved or not. Districts are directed to send this report quickly. Emphasis on the development of the infrastructure of the village hat bazaar aiming at the panchayat elections? Speculation about it.

Navanna has already sent a detailed report from each industrial center about the haat-bazar in their district. Based on that, Rajesh Pandey, secretary of the small, medium and cottage industry department of the state, has written to the district magistrates asking for specific proposals for the development of the infrastructure of the haat market in the district. According to him, the state government has taken this new program to develop the rural economy, especially agribusiness.

In the letter, he made it clear that the detailed information along with the list of all the rural haat-bazars that need infrastructural development should be sent quickly. If the concerned haat or bazaar is under the control of any other government department, it should be handed over in the name of small, medium and cottage industries department at the time of sending the proposal. The report must mention the name of the locality, railway station and the distance of the respective market or market from the national or state highway or any other important major road. If there is an approach road, it should also be mentioned in detail. If there is any structure in the market or haat, it should be mentioned if it needs to be demolished. Also, how many stalls there are, how many people are professionally associated with it, what kind of facilities should be provided should be mentioned in detail.

