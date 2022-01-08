Graph of upward corona infection, but positivity rate in this area of ​​Kamal state – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: In the country, the daily infection in Corona has increased by more than 21 percent in 24 hours. A total of 141,096 people have been infected with corona in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry’s Corona statistics. The daily infection rate is 9.26 percent. The number of active covid infections in the country at present is four lakh 82 thousand 189. Maharashtra tops the list of the five most affected states. West Bengal is in the second place. In a single day, the number of infected people in West Bengal was 16,231 (Covid Cases in West Bengal).

Read more– With the help of Newton’s ‘fourth’ formula, the netizens are amazed to see the extreme, school-child incident!

The uptrend corona infection graph in the state also on Friday. In the last 24 hours, more than 18,000 people have been infected with corona in the state. Even today, Kolkata was at the top in terms of positivity rate. The positivity rate in the city is around 40. According to the statistics of the health department, 18 thousand 213 people have been infected with corona in the last one day in the state. 6 thousand 912 people have recovered. 17 people have died. Kolkata tops in number of victims and positivity rate. In one day, 6464 people were infected in the city.

Howrah is in second place in positivity rate (34.06 percent). But there is some relief in Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbor Lok Sabha seat. Where the rate of covid positivity has decreased a lot in the last four days Even four days ago, where the corona positivity rate was 20 percent It has now come down to 12 percent (West Bengal Covid Update) 6

The administration is taking all possible measures to fight against Corona Abhishek Banerjee, an MP from Diamond Harbor and Trinamool All India General Secretary, has personally visited the area. Its results have been found in less than 7 days According to the RTPCR and RAT report on January 3, the positivity rate in Diamond Harbor was over 20 percent. That has decreased a lot in the last four days If the people of the area are aware, it is expected to decrease further in the coming days

The state administration has jumped in every way to deal with Kovid Everywhere you look today, the tide of protectionist sentiment is flowing. Needless to say, the next few days will be difficult and terrifying The third wave of Kovid has hit West Bengal well But in this way, if everyone fights together, the experts think that it is possible to get rid of the deadly virus

About 750 people were affected in South 24 Parganas yesterday and Friday. Several police personnel were attacked in the district and doctors were also attacked. In this situation, Abhishek will hold a meeting today, Saturday. Mamata Banerjee has already recovered from her visit to Gangasagar. There he held an administrative meeting. He explained the responsibilities of the ministers. The High Court has already given multiple directions regarding the fair. The members of this committee will check every day whether the directions of the High Court are being followed in the fair or not. The committee will have the power to cancel the fair immediately if no conditions are met or the situation gets out of control.