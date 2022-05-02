Great announcement of the state government! Birth and death certificates can be found on the portal, how? Learn … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: State government’s own portal to get birth-death certificate. The health department has created its own portal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate it on May 5 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. Until then, birth and death certificates were issued through the Centre’s “civil registry system.”

What is this portal-

Through this portal, hospitals will be able to go to the portal and upload as soon as the baby is born. There will be online verification from panchayats and municipalities for verification. Family members will get birth and death certificates online. That means there will be no need to go to the municipality or panchayat.

Why is it profitable-

The project was launched two months ago as a pilot project in Howrah and Malda districts. Howrah Municipality has taken this method to prevent the transmission among the civil servants. From now on, the task of getting birth and death certificate has become easier.

Link-https://janma-mrityuthathya.wb.gov.in This is the link of the new portal. The Chief Minister will inaugurate it on May 5.

In many cases, the names and addresses in the death certificate are wrong and the relatives of the deceased have to be upset. Family members have to rush to the relevant office of Howrah Municipality again and again. Also to avoid the crowd in the current covid situation this time birth and death registration online method 7

