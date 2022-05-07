May 7, 2022

'Great Indian booty!' Mamata attacks Center over cooking gas price hike, sharp attack on Twitter – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee has sharply attacked the central government over the rise in cooking gas prices. On Saturday, the price of cooking gas increased by 50 rupees. Earlier, a 14.2 kg cylinder of cooking gas cost Rs 96. That has increased to 1026 rupees. That is, one thousand boundaries have been crossed. That is why Mamata fired at the central government.

In a tweet, Mamata wrote that the central government should immediately stop oppressing the common people of the country. The BJP is looting Great India by repeatedly raising fuel prices, LPG prices and essential commodities. Ordinary people are being fooled.

The high prices of essential commodities ranging from oil and rice have hit the middle and lower classes. Petrol-diesel prices have gone up further This time the price of cooking gas is 8 Questions are also being raised as to whether it will be possible for many to afford cooking gas at a cost of over Rs 1,000. Because the subsidy that is going into the bank account is also negligible

Not only that, the person in charge of delivery of the gas supply company came to pay for the gas and demanded extra money, even though the price in the register was Rs 1,026 per pen. As a result, the cost of getting gas from today will be around 1050 rupees

