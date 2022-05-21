#Kolkata: The central government is not paying the arrears of the 100-day project A few days ago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern at an administrative meeting in West Midnapore. Soon after that, the state government came up with a new idea about 100 day workers From now on, one hundred day workers will be able to work in different government departments State Panchayats and Rural Development Departments issued guidelines to this effect.

They will be able to work on projects that are under different departments. One hundred day workers will be paid according to the rate at which these departments pay their daily wages. The Additional District Magistrate of each district will be the nodal officer for this project.

The government has been instructed to come up with a format for the 100-day staff of a district or a block or a gram panchayat. The state panchayat department has already issued instructions to the districts to this effect

The chief minister alleged that the 100-day workers had not been paid for almost four months for non-payment of arrears by the Center. That is why the state government is thinking of employing those workers through different departments this time So that the money allocated to those projects can be used to pay the workers involved in the work of one hundred days

According to political sources, the Chief Minister is paying special attention to the rural areas by looking at the panchayat polls. The use of 100-day workers in government projects will speed up the work of various projects, just as the resentment of 100-day workers can be alleviated. Because a lot of people in the countryside are involved in this one hundred day project

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 21, 2022, 14:11 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee