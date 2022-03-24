Great news! Kanyashree gets 8 lakh benefits in the state till March – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Minister Shashi Panja told the assembly that the state government had implemented social welfare schemes like Kanyashree Prakalpa and Rupashree to ensure that girls complete their schooling without getting married.

As on December 31, 2021, 82 lakh girls have benefited from the Kanyashree project. 6 lakh Kanyashree will get benefits till March. In response to a question in the state assembly, Minister for Women and Child Development Shashi Panja said that by the end of 2021, 62,41,71 girls have benefited from Kanyashree. At present, the number of Kanyashree Prakalpa beneficiaries has reached close to 6 lakh. Shashi Panja further said that in the current financial year, 30,21,37 girls are likely to benefit.

Read more– 33 cyber cells across the state in the fight against digital crime

The Kanyashree Project (Kanyashree Prakalpa) has also been awarded the United Nations Public Service Award in 2016. Under this scheme launched in 2012, a beneficiary receives a lump sum grant of Rs. The Kanyashree-3 Scholarship, on the other hand, is implemented by the State Department of Higher Education, with an allocation of Rs 2,500 per month for science stream students and Rs 2,000 per month for art students.

954 crore has been spent under Rupashree, 2.8 lakh people have benefited. Meanwhile, the Rupashree project, which provides one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to a family at the time of a girl’s marriage, has increased the number of beneficiaries to about 2.8 lakh in the current financial year. Maximum since.

Read more– Calcutta High Court: Teacher transfer request to save children and wife, next to High Court

The Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, which is implementing the project, has claimed that 12.49 lakh applications have been received under the project, out of which 10.75 lakh beneficiaries have received financial assistance till date. In some cases, the department disbursed the money to the beneficiary’s account on the day of the wedding.

To avail the benefits of Rupashree, the woman must be a permanent resident of West Bengal and must be over 18 years of age at the time of marriage, with an annual family income of Rs 1.5 lakh. No minimum educational qualification is required to apply for the project.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 24, 2022, 08:27 IST

Tags: Bangla News, Kanyashree