March 21, 2022

Great shock at midnight! Petrol-diesel prices rise from tomorrow, more expensive cooking gas – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The fear finally came true Petrol and diesel prices have risen sharply in five states. The price of a non-subsidized cooking gas cylinder (LPG Cylinder Price) has also gone up by Rs 50 at once. The new price is expected to be effective from midnight on Monday

According to sources, the price of a liter of petrol in Kolkata has gone up by 63 paise to Rs 105.51. So far it has been 104.8 paise Diesel prices also rose by 63 paise per liter to 90.62 paise in Kolkata.

On the other hand, the price of unsubsidised cooking gas has gone up by Rs 50 to Rs 96 per cylinder. The price of cooking gas required for commercial use alone has been reduced by Tk 6 to Tk 208

Read more: IOC has bought crude oil from this country without bumper, petrol-diesel is cheaper now?

It may be mentioned that the price of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for about three months Many experts say the rise in oil prices was due to the Assembly vote in five states. Even after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, despite the rise in crude oil prices in the international market, fuel prices in India have not increased. But there were fears that prices would rise

In this situation, the price of diesel used in the industry has been increased by 7 per liter on Saturday This time pushing the general public is not only petrol-diesel but also raising the price of unsubsidised cooking gas.

India, however, has already decided to buy cheap crude oil from Russia But when the general public gets its benefits, that is what to see now

