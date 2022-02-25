‘Grinding disease’ in Metro, Rail Grinding Machine brought for treatment – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Metro ‘decay disease’ 6 Poet Subhash Metro Line (Kolkata Metro) from damaged Tollygunge. The track has eroded in more than one place. Work has started from yesterday, Thursday night to solve the problem. The work of repairing the line is going on by bringing rail grinding machine. The speed of the train was reduced from Taliganj to Kabi Subhash station. Metro is running at 30 kmph instead of 55 kmph.

Dakshineswar multiple turns from Dumdum. There is also a reduction in speed to avoid danger. Metro is running at a speed of only 15 km. Damaged by line erosion is the Metro rack. The wheels of four metro racks have been damaged. Why ‘corrosion disease’ in the line? Special tests are being done on behalf of Metro (Kolkata Metro) to know.

Poet Subhash is 32 km from Dakshineswar. About 30% of them have sharp turns in the metro. 4% of the metro line over the canal. As a result, Metro is worried about the error in the line. The Kolkata Metro is called Lifeline. And it is in that lifeline that the ‘corrosion’ disease has been caught and the metro officials are worried.

Normally Metro travels in Kolkata at a speed of 55 km / h. Metro speed was reduced between Dakshineswar to Dumdum and Tollygunge to poet Subhash. The reason, Metro Rail officials say, is that in the entire 32 km journey, there are 5 turns. The turn from Dumdum to Dakshineswar is the most. In railway terms there is a sharp bend of about 4 degrees. As a result, you have to run the metro at a very slow speed. But things have gotten worse for now. Rail grinding machines have already been brought in to repair the line.

The work of repairing the line with grinding machine has started from Wednesday night For now, it will take 5 days to complete this work. However, no one can hear the assurance that the train will be able to run at full speed even after that. The wheels usually have a raised edge at both ends. Which helps to keep the wheel on the line Unusual friction on the damaged line has caused deepening and sharpening of the flange on both sides of the wheel. As a result, there is a risk of derailment. So Metro worries about line errors.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: February 25, 2022, 08:19 IST

