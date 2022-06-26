GTA Election 2022 | West Bengal Bypoll: From the hills to the plains on Sunday, where did the voting take place?

#Kolkata: Tomorrow GTA election in the mountains after 10 years. From the beginning, the Morcha objected to the GTA vote. Even Bimal Gurung went on a hunger strike to cancel the GTA election. But in the end they did not wash. Voting for the much-awaited GTA election began in the hills on Sunday morning. At the same time, there is voting in the plains on this day. Voting is going on in 8 wards on this day. (GTA Election 2022 | West Bengal Bypoll)

As of 11 a.m., the turnout in the GTA was 24.4%. Siliguri – 27.34%, Jhalda – 44.82% (Ward 2), Dumdum – 30.30% (Ward 4), South Dumdum – 25.00% (Ward 29), Panihati – 20.98% (Ward No. 6), Chandannagar – 26.72% (Ward No. 18), Bhatpara – 22.96% (Ward No. 3). GTA has a total of 45 seats. The total number of voters is 6 lakh 327 people. All security measures have been taken to ensure smooth voting.

Tapan Kandu, a Congress councilor from Jhaldar’s 2nd ward and Anupam Dutta, a Trinamool Congress councilor from Panihati’s 8th ward were killed. His nephew Mithun Kandu has become the Congress candidate in place of Jhalda Tapan Kandu. The Forward Bloc has supported Mithun in this election. On the other hand, his wife Meenakshi Dutta is contesting from Anupam Dutta’s place in Panihati. Voting is going on under tight police security. Congress candidate Tapan Kandu happy with police security in Jhalda. Administrative activities are in full swing in Bhatpara. Ordinary people have been standing in the voting line since morning.

Siliguri sub-division election on Sunday. Apart from 9 seats of Siliguri sub-divisional council, voting is going on in 8 seats of 4 panchayat associations. Elections in 482 seats of 22 more panchayats. Strict security arrangements have been made in the entire hills, including Siliguri, for the election. The results of the GTA and Plain elections will be counted next Wednesday.

