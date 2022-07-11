Hafizul did Reiki seven times in CM’s house area, with 11 SIM cards, explosive information in public – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: One after another new information is coming up about the horrific incident that took place at Mamata Banerjee’s house on the night of July 2 and the morning of July 3. During the recent court hearing, various information that came up in the ongoing investigation has come to light. Hafizul Mollah’s lawyer Bikash Chandra Guchait claimed that Hafizul had visited the Chief Minister’s house at least seven times before this night.

He said that multiple pieces of information were also recovered from Hafizul’s mobile phone. The biggest thing is that a total of 11 SIM cards have been recovered from Hafizul. Various information is coming up about why that SIM card has been used. Besides, Hafizul Naki took one picture after another in the area of ​​the Chief Minister’s house. The mobile phone that was used was recovered from Hafizul’s phone. He used to send that picture to different people. In addition, children in the area were regularly given lozenges to get news from the local level. After that he went to Bangladesh by boat once, not only in Bangladesh, but also in Bihar and Orissa. Recently, a football event was held in the area, where Hafizul was seen among the spectators.

After being taken to court, the court has ordered police custody till July 18. Hafizul’s lawyer said that Hafizul had started marching in Kalighat premises from March. Surveillance work started from then.

Sushovan Bhattacharya

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 11, 2022, 23:04 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee