Haldia fire victims brought to Kolkata through Green Corridor, concerned CM – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The injured in the Haldia IOC plant fire were brought to Kolkata for treatment. Expressing concern over the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished speedy recovery to the injured. The Chief Minister also assured that the state government would extend all possible cooperation for the speedy recovery of the injured. Arrangements have been made to bring the injured to Kolkata through the Green Corridor, said the Chief Minister

At noon on this day, a devastating fire broke out at the MSQ plant of the Indian Oil Corporation factory in Haldia. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire spread as soon as the Napatha pipeline exploded Three workers have already died in the incident The number of injured has exceeded fifty-six The condition of some of them is critical

All the injured except two have been brought to Kolkata Seventeen of them have been admitted to a private hospital along the bypass Each of them is between the ages of 21 and 35 Injured workers are being treated at various hospitals in the city, including a private hospital in Salt Lake

According to the Indian Oil Corporation, the factory undergoes shutdown maintenance once a year. Even on that day, during that work, an accident took place at half past noon The injured were first admitted to Haldia Port Hospital and IOC’s own hospital Several people were also taken to Tamluk District Hospital After initial treatment, the injured were shifted to different hospitals in Kolkata Police made arrangements to bring the injured to Kolkata quickly by constructing a green corridor on National Highway 18

Expressing concern over the incident, the Chief Minister wrote on Twitter, “IOC Haldia is deeply concerned over the fire at the factory. Three priceless souls have passed away My condolences to the bereaved families at this difficult time The injured are being brought to Kolkata through Green Corridor The West Bengal government will extend all possible cooperation for their speedy recovery.