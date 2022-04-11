April 11, 2022

Hanskhali case report summons Governor, Chief Secretary tied time

1 hour ago admin


#Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has demanded a report from the Chief Secretary on the incident of rape and death of a teenager in Hanskhali. The governor has directed to send the report by April 13

Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the same day. After that, the governor called for a report from the chief secretary

Read more: Why is BJP so afraid, why CBI-ED weapons? Intense agitation over Mamata’s demands

On the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opened her mouth about the incident. The Chief Minister claimed that the police had taken action without seeing any color in the incident The Chief Minister also assured an impartial inquiry State politics is in turmoil over the rape and death of a teenager in Nadia’s Hanskhali. Police have arrested Braj Gayali, son of local Trinamool leader Samarendra Gayali, the main accused in the case.

However, it is alleged that the girl was cremated without an autopsy and without a death certificate. In this incident, the opposition has once again raised its voice against the law and order situation in the state This time the governor also increased the pressure on the state by calling for a report on the matter

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Hanskhali, Jagdeep Dhankhar



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Kolkata Kolkata: Why Quick Burning Without Death Certificate? | Video: Controversy over cremation without death certificate | kolkata

42 mins ago admin

Babughat bus stand latest update, No more bus stands in Babughat! What is going to happen in the next fourteen days … | kolkata

51 mins ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update: Will Poyla Boishakh be washed away by rain? Emergency forecast office for the whole of Bengal!

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Kolkata Kolkata: Why Quick Burning Without Death Certificate? | Video: Controversy over cremation without death certificate | kolkata

42 mins ago admin

Babughat bus stand latest update, No more bus stands in Babughat! What is going to happen in the next fourteen days … | kolkata

51 mins ago admin

Hanskhali case report summons Governor, Chief Secretary tied time

1 hour ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update: Will Poyla Boishakh be washed away by rain? Emergency forecast office for the whole of Bengal!

2 hours ago admin

AAP in Bengal: Kejriwal is on the way to a big decision, not Bangla and Bratya!

2 hours ago admin