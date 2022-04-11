Hanskhali case report summons Governor, Chief Secretary tied time

#Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has demanded a report from the Chief Secretary on the incident of rape and death of a teenager in Hanskhali. The governor has directed to send the report by April 13

Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the same day. After that, the governor called for a report from the chief secretary

On the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opened her mouth about the incident. The Chief Minister claimed that the police had taken action without seeing any color in the incident The Chief Minister also assured an impartial inquiry State politics is in turmoil over the rape and death of a teenager in Nadia’s Hanskhali. Police have arrested Braj Gayali, son of local Trinamool leader Samarendra Gayali, the main accused in the case.

However, it is alleged that the girl was cremated without an autopsy and without a death certificate. In this incident, the opposition has once again raised its voice against the law and order situation in the state This time the governor also increased the pressure on the state by calling for a report on the matter

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: April 11, 2022, 20:08 IST

Tags: Hanskhali, Jagdeep Dhankhar