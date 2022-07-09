Hanskhali Gang Rape Case: CBI submits chargesheet in Hanskhali gang rape case in 90 days

Kolkata: The CBI submitted the chargesheet in the Hanskhali gang-rape case after 90 days. According to CBI sources, a total of nine people, including a minor, have been named in the chargesheet. Eight of them were arrested. The victims are Braj Gowali, Prabhakar Poddar, Ranjit Mallick, Akash Barai, Dipta Gowali, Samarendra Gowali, Piyushkanti Bhakta and a minor. Anshuman Bagchi has not been arrested yet. Six people were arrested by the CBI. A total of six people, including Trinamool leader Samar Gowali and Braj Gowali, were arrested by the CBI.

According to CBI sources, Anshuman, who is named in the chargesheet, is a neighbor of the victim. Who went to the crematorium while cremating the body. Cases have been filed in several sections including Pokso in the Hanskhali gang-rape case.

Allegedly, a minor was gang-raped in Hanskhali last April after being invited to a birthday party. A few people then took him home. But the accused allegedly threatened the man of the house not to take him to the hospital. The people of the victim’s house claim that the minor died in the early hours of the morning without any treatment.

Read more: Ekushey July’s big surprise on the stage! Professors, teachers too

Read more: Infections increased again on Friday, with about 3,000 corona positive in the state

Allegedly, the accused pressured to burn the body of the minor in a hurry. The accused tried to falsify the evidence. A few days later, a complaint was lodged with the police. The district police then arrested the two. The CBI was given the charge of investigation on the direction of the High Court. Senior CBI officials including the then CBI DIG Akhilesh Kumar Singh and Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay visited the spot. The CBI recorded the statement of the victim’s mother in the incident. Forensic officers collected samples. The CBI took charge of the investigation and issued a chargesheet within 90 days. The CBI submitted the chargesheet to the Ranaghat court.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: July 09, 2022, 07:27 IST

Tags: CBI, Gang Rape, Nadia