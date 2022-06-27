Haridevpur Accident || Who is responsible? An investigation team including a state power expert at the spot to find the cause of the accident in Haridebpur

#Kolkata: Meetings in stages throughout the day. Repeated inspections at the scene. Officers of various departments visited the spot. A whole day was cut short by the pressure. Where is the source of violin Haridebpurkand? Who is responsible? An investigation team including a state power expert was sent to the spot to find out the cause of the accident in Haridebpur.

Read more: The son-in-law entered the house after drinking alcohol, the mother-in-law was in a bloody state! Harhim incident in Shantipur

The finger of blame was initially pointed at BSNL from Kolkata Municipality. The officials of Kolkata Telephone made it clear that no permission was taken from them for the connection of electricity in that post. The preliminary report of the municipality brought to the fore the digging information of the CESC authorities next to the controversial post. CESC authorities have dismissed the allegations.

Read more: Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmur has no electricity for so long! Instructions for electrification within 24 hours

On the other hand, the lighting department also informed after the preliminary investigation who or who made the electricity connection is subject to investigation. The finger of blame was also pointed at the house being built on the opposite side of the controversial post. The house was also connected to electricity, according to a preliminary report from the lighting department of the Calcutta Municipality. In the initial report of the light department of the municipality, Sandiparanjan Bokshi, the councilor of Meyer, made it clear that whoever or whoever will be found guilty in the investigation. Necessary disciplinary action will be taken against him as per the law of the municipality.

A 12-year-old boy has died after being electrocuted near 41 villages in Haridebpur. His name is Nitish Yadav. The teenager was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. Nitish was supposed to go to the teacher’s house to give prasad. But that did not happen. The road in front of the teacher’s house was flooded. The boy fell into the frozen water as soon as he touched the lamppost. He was rushed to Vidyasagar Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The controversy resurfaced after this incident. This time Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim opened his mouth on the issue.

On this day, he said, “This death in Haridebpur is very unfortunate. We are shocked by this incident. I will stand by that family in all ways. Today I will arrange everything starting from the municipal car. Whose responsibility, it must be examined. However, action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

At the end of the day, Kolkata Municipality sent a third party to the field. The departmental investigation of the municipality and the police investigation will be taken separately but the report of an expert committee will be taken. The committee will include officials from Kolkata Municipality, CSE and Haridebpur Police Station. The committee will report to Kolkata Municipality Mayor Firhad Hakim in two days.

According to Kolkata Municipal Mayor’s Council (Alo) Sandiparanjan Bokshi, electricity comes to the line after 7 pm to turn on the lights in the area. The incident happened before him. CESC officials made it clear that their line had gone underground. It is not their responsibility to send electricity to the post for this.

How did this tragic accident happen? Meetings have been held in stages to find answers. Exciting information about hooking is coming up next to the responsibility. Mayor Firhad Hakim has ordered an impartial inquiry into the incident. Jadavpur has also been included in the investigation. Director of Electricity Govt West Bengal AK Gangopadhyay and Professor Neeladri Gangopadhyay of Jadavpur Electrical Department will visit the site tomorrow. Mayor of the light department of the municipality Sandiparanjan Bokshi can visit the spot.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: June 27, 2022, 22:01 IST

Tags: Haridebpur