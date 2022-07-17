Haridevpur suicide Shocking News a 17 year old student committed suicide ‘Suicide Live’ video call shocked the family! 11th student left her dream and chose death, tragic incident in Haridebpur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A few days ago, a student of Bratchari School in Haridevpur showed the picture of ‘suicide’ to the whole family by video calling (Haridevpur Suicide). He survived the journey but not the end. Mamun Das, a 17-year-old student of Class XI, committed suicide three days after returning home after treatment at the hospital. He committed suicide by taking sleeping pills. The same is the demand of the family. The tragic incident has stunned the local residents of Haridebpur (Kolkata News).

Maman Das is a resident of Navapalli in Haridevpur. He has been taking sleeping pills for the last 10 days. Family members said that the 17-year-old girl could not buy school books due to financial hardship. As a result, he could not study properly. He even takes training in different places for the job (Haridevpur Suicide). But Mamun could not do anything. And Mamun’s family claims that depression started from him.

The people of the house said, “Mamun went into depression due to one failure in life. The mother of the student said that the girl started taking medicine due to lack of sleep due to mental depression. Mamun left the house after a quarrel on the 10th. At that time, the people of the house did not think anything special. After that, Mamun He took sleeping pills by video calling his brother.He committed suicide by standing in an empty place near the neighborhood (Haridevpur Suicide).

Mamun Das was found unconscious in front of the local Kali temple in Navapalli. After informing the family members, Mamun came and took him to Vidyasagar Hospital and then signed the bond from Vidyasagar Hospital and came home on 13th. But then the girl committed suicide by taking sleeping pills again. He died on 15 July.

Maman Das, a resident of Nabpalli, Haridevpur, studied at Bratchari School. She also dreamed of studying to become a flight attendant after high school. The girl was preparing like that. According to sources, he was admitted to an institute three months ago. 80 thousand was paid. 3 lakh was left. His parents were struggling to collect that money (Haridevpur Suicide). Due to lack of money, his books were not being bought properly. According to the family, this is the reason why Mamun was suffering from depression for the last few months. None of the family could have imagined that the consequences would be like this.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 17, 2022, 15:41 IST

