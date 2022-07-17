Haridevpur Suicide || The mysterious death of a college student in Haridebpur! Death by poison, police estimate

#Kolkata: Mysterious death of Sarashuna College student in Haridebpur. According to police sources, the deceased’s name is Pooja Kundu. The 20-year-old girl is a resident of Kalyannagar in Haridebpur. According to police sources, the unconscious body of the student was recovered from the house. Vidyasagar was declared brought dead on arrival at the hospital. The police said that he died due to poison. According to the police, the young woman committed suicide due to some relationship. The mobile phone has been confiscated. Police are checking the call list.

According to police sources, the girl was a BA second year student of Sarshuna College. Police seized a bottle from the student’s room. The police suspect that he may have mixed poison in that water bottle and consumed it. The deceased’s father said that he had left for work on Friday morning. At that time many calls to get the bicycle out of the house went unanswered. Then he went to work. The rest of the family called out when there was no response until noon. Then the door of the house was broken and the frozen body was lying there. The police were informed. Doctors declared him dead at the hospital.

According to the family, the girl used to talk on the phone in her room at night. Pooja never said anything to the family about the relationship. “Mrita’s sister said that the two sisters did not agree. So she does not know anything about her sister’s personal affairs. Locals say that Pooja was good in studies. She was a second year student of BA in Sarshuna College. The family of the deceased has expressed doubts about the cause of her death. Their The claim was that the day before the incident, he had behaved normally. After finishing his tuition, he returned around eight in the night. After that, he had dinner. The family is confused about the cause of the death. The police of Haridebpur police station are investigating the death due to relationship tension or any other reason.

First published: July 17, 2022, 17:14 IST

