Hatiyar Parthar arrested, this time the Bengal BJP is protesting on the streets – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Jail the thieves, release the mattress. BJP is taking to the streets keeping this slogan in front of the Perth and education corruption issue. The BJP has planned to hold a large-scale rally in Kolkata on July 28 in the presence of the central and state leadership in this state-level protest march and meeting.

The state is seeking a large number of the party’s district and mandal level leaders and workers in this protest march from College Street to Dharmatala. It was only after the arrest by the ED late on July 22 that the state BJP decided to launch a state-wide agitation using the issue of recruitment corruption in government jobs.

Read more: Not only 21 crores, the program is housing from home! Nail Art Parlor! Calcutta Parth-Arpita’s mountain of money! New information came forward!

On July 23, at the party’s organizational meeting at the National Library’s Bhasha Bhavan, Sukant said, ‘We have to use this opportunity to start a state-wide movement.’ Apart from party fronts and cells, Sukanth also appealed to BJP-affiliated organizations ABVP has already started agitation at the college, university level on the instructions of the Sangh. RSS is holding a coordination meeting in Kolkata on July 27 to involve the rest of the organizations in this movement. The objective is only one, to mobilize the virtually sitting organization on this issue by organizing large-scale gatherings and marches in Kolkata focusing on Perth and recruitment corruption.

This procession will be led by Shubhendu Adhikari and Sukant Majumdar. All MLAs, state and district leaders of the party have been asked to participate in the rally. Despite putting Perth in front of the slogan of the movement against the appointment corruption of the state government, the target is the Chief Minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee. The demand to release the mattress will be raised. Taking a dig at this BJP slogan, Trinamool MLA Tapas Roy said, ‘Actually, BJP’s aim is not movement, but mattresses. After coming to power in the state in the assembly polls on 21, the opposition party has been disappointed. So they demand to leave their mattress in the woodwork.’

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 27, 2022, 08:07 IST

Tags: BJP, Partha Chatterjee, S.S.C