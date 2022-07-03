HC gave new order on WB teacher transfer case which can be helpful for the single teachers New order in SSC ‘transfer’ case! ‘Single Teacher’ to be replaced by Ashar Alo – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: New instructions in SSC transfer case. The court directed the DI to find an alternative teacher in the case of a subject-based teacher. The Calcutta High Court (SSC Calcutta High Court) fixed the time for selection of alternative teachers within 4 weeks. Although the order of the High Court was given for South Dinajpur district. Many teachers in the state will indirectly benefit from the directive of Justice Rajasekhara Mantha.

Why such thoughts? Shipra Mandal, a teacher at Hazratpur Junior High School in South Dinajpur. The total number of students in the school is 146. There are a total of 4 teachers. Shipra Devi works in this school as a history teacher. The transfer has been postponed since March 23. He then approached the Calcutta High Court. He filed the case in the bench of Justice Rajshekhar Mantha. His allegation is that his transfer is stuck for a long time as there is only one history teacher.

Complaint, “School Service Commission, informed the South Dinajpur District School Inspector, but to no avail, so to approach the court.” After hearing all the answers from all the parties, Justice Rajasekhara Mantha directed that in consultation with the Central School Service Commission, the District Inspector (SE), South Dinajpur would take appropriate steps within the next four weeks to identify alternative teachers to work in the place of the applicant (SSC Calcutta High Court). .

In other words, the history teacher of any other school in South Dinajpur district will now be added as the history teacher of this Hazratpur Junior High School. The School Service Commission and the South Dinajpur District School Inspector will coordinate the investigation into the matter (SSC Calcutta High Court). Shipra Mandal lawyer Anjan Bhattacharya said many teachers across the state have similar problems with the transfer of single teachers. The alternative teacher of my client’s transfer in South Dinajpur district has now been asked to see the commission and the district school inspector. This directive will actually benefit single teachers seeking transfer in many districts of the state. “

The Calcutta High Court has witnessed multiple such allegations of solicitation of bribes in the transfer of school teachers and whipping of the president of the school management committee in the case of transfer. Under the strict observation of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, that trend is now much less.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 03, 2022, 21:31 IST

