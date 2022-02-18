HC gave verdict where a little boy got involved for parents relationship Issue – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The marital relationship is strained. Uncertain future of 7 year old child. The Humanitarian High Court on Friday asked the father to send the gift to the child. The Division Bench (Calcutta High Court Rare Case) also set aside 30 minutes each day for the sacred relationship between parents and children. Complaints, the father is not getting his child, sometimes the mother is interfering. The father wants his child back in America. On the other hand, the mother wants to raise her child in Rourkella, Orissa.

Child born to an American citizen. The Calcutta High Court has set a ‘private time’ for parents and children. Parents and children will spend 30 minutes of their time every day. There will be a parent-child conversation before lunch at 12 noon. No one can sniff during a sacred relationship.

Father’s lawyers Subir Sanyal and Ratul Biswas said, “Virtual parent-child contact is a ‘no entry’ for the rest.” The court has set aside 30 minutes for parents and children to talk every day. For the time being, this is what the TS Shivagannam Division Bench (Calcutta High Court Rare Case) wanted.

In 2014, he got married to a young man from Rourkella, Orissa. Their children came in 2015. The child was born in California. He is an American citizen by birth. After that, my father moved to California for the last few years due to various relationship complications. Mother and child in Rourkella. Dad works for Google. Due to various legal complications, the relationship between the parents becomes more bitter. The parents want to take the child back to America. The case was filed in the High Court in 2020 (Calcutta High Court Rare Case).

Mother’s lawyer Bikash Singh said, ‘Mother brought allegations of domestic violence against her husband. My client also has allegations that the boy’s house is demanding dowry and money. American law does not apply to India. The father’s request to return the child by showing the law there is not correct.

In the father’s case on Friday, the father from America, the mother and child from Orissa connected with the two High Court justices through video conferencing. They both deal with their confidence as they choose to embark on their play activities. In the midst of all this, everyone in the courtroom is looking at the little 7-year-old child. The 6-year-old child won the hearts of everyone by appearing virtually with his mother. Eating chocolate with an innocent face gave fluent answers to the judges’ questions. Seeing his face, perhaps more humane advice of the High Court.

