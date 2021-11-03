HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata in association with Share for Care NGO organized Breast Cancer Awareness Talk

Marking breast cancer awareness month, under the campaign ‘IN YOUR BREAST INTEREST’ HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata organized a breast cancer awareness talk session in collaboration with Share for Care NGO. The event witnessed participation of 50 women.

The awareness session was conducted by Dr. Amrita Chakraborty, who emphasized on awareness about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, self-breast examination and importance of screening for early detection and cure for the disease.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women in India. According to data published by Globocan in 2018, more than 1.6 lakh new cases and around 87,000 deaths were registered in the country during the year.

Mr. Arnab Raha, COO, HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata, said, “In India, the major problem is the late detection of cancer and the key to control is to give the accurate treatment at the right time. We are dedicated to this mission, and we believe that early detection of the disease is half the battle won and our continued approach is to initiate awareness drive to educate women about breast cancer and break myths associated with it.”

Dr. Amrita Chakraborty, Consultant, Onco – Radiology, HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata, said, “At present, breast cancer incidences are on the rise and late detection makes it difficult to treat. It is very essential to understand the primary symptoms, take precautionary steps towards prevention. By having periodic check-ups, early signs of disease and dysfunction can be picked up and hence can be treated early. Every woman should do a self-examination, and in case they find lumps or any unusual knots, they should not delay visiting a specialist. It is critical to get a diagnosis at the right time.”

With these awareness camps, the HCG urges more people to come forward and get checked for symptoms and treatment options.

About HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata: HCG EKO Cancer Centre is a dedicated Comprehensive Cancer Hospital in Kolkata, India launched with the aim of providing consistently high quality and result oriented cancer treatment by adopting global innovations. Given its offering HCG EKO is emerging as one of the Best Cancer Hospital in Kolkata, India. The centre comprises of 88 beds delivering quality cancer care through Surgical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, PET CT, Bone Marrow Transplant, Medical Oncology all under one roof with a complete range of diagnostics. The cancer centre has introduced the 1st Radixact Radiation Machine in India, which is equipped with intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) with the accuracy of computed tomography scanning technology (CT) in one machine. The radiation machine plays a vital role in External beam radiotherapy.