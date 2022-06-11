HCG EKO Cancer Centre launches cancer OPD services at Mediversal MultiSuper Speciality Hospital, Patna

HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata, the specialist in cancer care has launched OPD services for Head and Neck cancer and Nuclear Medicine at Mediversal MultiSuper Speciality Hospital Patna. The OPD will be operational from 10th June 2022 and patients can visit the center on the second Friday of the month for consultation with Dr. Rajeev Sharan, HOD & Sr. Consultant, Head and Neck Cancer and Thyroid Surgery, and Dr. Ganesh Kumar M, Nuclear Medicine Consultant will be available on every fourth Saturday of the month. The OPD services will be operational from 10 am to 12 pm. This is yet another patient-centric initiative taken by HCG to empower patients with accessibility to quality healthcare services.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Arnab S Raha, Chief Operating Officer, HCG EKO Cancer Centre, Kolkata said, “For years, HCG has been defining standards of cancer care in India. Through this launch of OPD, we aim of making tertiary healthcare services accessible to all. The idea is to ensure that patients suffering from cancer receive the right consultation and treatment, guidance, and high-end care from the experts at the right time. Residents of Bihar will also be benefitted in terms of reduction in travel time and expert opinion due to the availability of specialist doctors in the city.”

Dr. Rajeev Sharan, HOD & Sr. Consultant, Head and Neck Cancer and Thyroid Surgery, HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata, said, “We always emphasize early detection of the disease as these cancer patients will have single modality treatment, have better chances of survival and very good quality of life. This OPD is going to be a valuable addition to the healthcare facilities of Patna by providing world-class treatment solutions to patients in the city right at their doorsteps. All surgeries will be conducted at HCG EKO Cancer Centre while the pre and post-operative care will be provided at the Mediversal Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Patna along with consultation and medical advice to patients.”