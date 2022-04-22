HDFC Bank brings second edition of ‘Accelerate Auto Expo’

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

HDFC Bank brings premium auto brands under one roof in

the second edition of the bank’s ‘Accelerate Auto Expo’ where 20 global and Indian automobile brands will display their existing vehicles and unveil the new ones, with an expected footfall of over 225,000 during the two-day event which will start on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Kolkata’s South City Mall.

The two-day event will witness participation from 20 car manufacturers and two-wheeler brands, making it one of the largest motor shows in the country. Iconic brands including Lamborghini, Harley Davidson, Audi, Skoda, Citroen, Jeep, Toyota, Kia, Honda, Nissan, and many others will be participating in this year’s event.

Mr. Sandeep Kumar, Head- Retail Branch Banking (East), HDFC Bank

Commenting on the second edition of the ‘Accelerate Auto Expo’, Mr. Sandeep Kumar, Head – Retail Branch Banking (East), HDFC Bank, said that the Auto Expo this year is all set to dazzle customers in Kolkata and they will have the convenience of experiencing several automotive brands under one roof and will be able to book a test drive of their favourite car by simply scanning a QR code at the stalls. Hourly quiz sessions with loads of on spot gifts will keep them entertained, while they will also get a chance to photograph themselves with their favourite brands.

HDFC Bank closed the financial year 2021-22 (April-March) with a bang. The bank has an auto loan portfolio of Rs 100,463 crore in the last financial year. HDFC bank will offer car loans with minimum documentation at the event. The bank’s digital processing of auto loans have improved the turnaround time. Through its ‘Zip Drive’ initiative, the bank now offers customers the option to process their car loan from the comfort of their home or office.