HDFC ERGO launches country’s first Electric Vehicles Ecosystem – ‘All Things EV’

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, a leading private sector general insurance company, has launched ‘All Things EV,’ thecountry’s first one-stop-solution portal for Electric Vehicles (EV). In line with the Government of India’s push for Electric Mobility, this initiative caters to the needs of existing & potential EV users.

As a part of this initiative, the Company has unveiled a dedicated platform for existing and prospective EV ecosystem users – www.allthingsev.io, which hosts end-to-end information on this emerging sector; the platform caters to all Indians who have either purchased EVs or are planning to buy EV or to make an earning out of the booming EV space. The platform helps the existing users with information on nearby charging stations, locations of charging stations along the route for intercity commute & rich content around the maintenance of their EVs. Potential EV buyers can get information on all the EV options available in India, along with the cost of ownership & subsidies offered by different state governments. Anyone looking to set up charging stations can also find out the available options of charging units, and the associated cost and profitability metrics.

Speaking on the launch of All Things EV, Mr. Parthanil Ghosh, President – Retail Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, said, “As an insurer who is committed to the sustainability goals under various climate protocols, we recognize our responsibility in supporting India’s aspirational EV roadmap to ensure a greener and sustainable future for ourselves. A supportive policy environment, increasing customer awareness of green technology, availability of electric vehicle models across the value chain along with improved charging infrastructure, has poised the Indian EV market for significant growth in the next few years. Through ‘All Things EV,’ India’s first EV ecosystem, we aim to provide a one-stop shop solution to all the required information related to Electric Vehicles for all existing EV users or prospective customers which we believe will contribute toward faster adoption of this environment-friendly mobility solution”

The platform (www.allthingsev.io) has a roadmap with features like slot booking at charging stations, roadside assistance, RTO services & creation of an EV community.