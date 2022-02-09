Healthy dates! If you see the service in the market, you will eat more? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Everyone is worried about health. But if you want to keep good health, you have to eat pure food. Dates are considered important among the fruits. The health of the dates can be understood by looking at the market. In the morning, on the open road at Babughat, the dates are being packed in 500 grams and one kg by keeping the dust in the dirt. Which is absolutely unhealthy. Such a picture was captured.

Not just there. These dates are sold in unhealthy ways in fruit shops in the city or elsewhere. It can be seen on this, this date fly is constantly coming, sitting and flying. The fly lays its eggs where the fruit sits. And the larvae also come out of that egg. The toxins produced by the larvae’s digestion are very dangerous to our body. A few days ago, the Geological Survey of India reported that a large quantity of lead, cadmium, arsenic and carbon monoxide was floating in the air in Kolkata.

It has been found that the air contains more than 30% heavy substances which are added to our food every day. Bus smoke also contains dangerous toxic chemicals. Dr. Prashant Kumar Biswas, a research professor at Jadavpur University, said, “The way these dates are being used, there is a risk of harm to the human body. Dates are eaten by people from all walks of life and are used in a variety of ways, from cakes to food.

However, since dates are wet things, such toxins are easily absorbed into them. According to experts, our government departments should be more vigilant about food. If we are not vigilant, our future generations will gradually become weaker. With the people of this city will face terrible danger.

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published: February 09, 2022, 19:39 IST

Tags: Bangla News, Kolkata News