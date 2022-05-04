Healthy Madhabi Mukherjee returns home from hospital – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Veteran actress Madhabi Mukherjee discharged from hospital He was released six days after being admitted to the hospital The actress has been suffering from geriatric illness, anemia and diabetes for a long time. He is currently in good health and stable after treatment at the hospital According to hospital sources However, a stone was found in his gallbladder Which requires timely surgery It has been reported in the medical bulletin 7 Besides, Madhabi Mukherjee has no other problem While he was in the hospital, his treatment was carried out under the supervision of doctor Biswajit Ghosh Dastidar. He is currently stable. After all the examinations, the doctors decided to release him

Veteran actress Madhavi Mukherjee was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Friday after her condition suddenly deteriorated. However, his condition started improving from Saturday

Read more Tollywood breakup

The actress has been suffering from anemia and diabetes for a long time. He was admitted to the hospital with that problem. He underwent all kinds of tests at the hospital. However, the doctors did not find anything very worrying in their report. He has chronic anemia.

Read more Actress in danger: Tolly heroine in danger? Concerned director posted on Facebook

Madhavi Mukherjee also took part in the inauguration of the 26th Calcutta International Film Festival last Monday. In her long acting career, she has acted in many films, but the world film remembers her the most as Ray’s ‘Charulata’. He has also acted in numerous timeless films of ’22nd Shravan’, ‘Subarnarekha’, ‘Mahanagar’, ‘Kapurush’ and ‘Shankhabela’.

Avijit Chanda

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: May 04, 2022, 12:22 IST

Tags: Madhabi Mukherjee