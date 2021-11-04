Heart attack again Subrata Mukherjee! Minister in ICU in critical condition – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: State Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee in critical condition again. He has been shifted to ICU due to deteriorating physical condition. It is learned that he probably fell while going to the bathroom. And after that the veteran minister had a heart attack. Physicians are being kept in touch from the highest levels of administration. Minister Arup Biswas went to see him at the hospital.

He is said to have undergone a physical examination after being transferred to the ICU. Subrata Mukherjee recently underwent angioplasty at SSKM due to blockage in two arteries of the heart. Although his physical condition was somewhat stable after that, his condition deteriorated again today.

On the morning of October 25, Subrata Mukherjee felt sick at home. He was rushed to SSKM Hospital. He was admitted to the ICU after a preliminary examination in the cardiology department there. He was admitted to the ICU under the supervision of cardiologist Saroj Mandal. He was later placed on non-invasive ventilation or bipap support. Oxygen is also given. Gradually his physical condition became stable.

Incidentally, Subrata Mukherjee was also arrested along with Firhad Hakim in the Narad case after the results of the Bengal Assembly polls were released. At that time he also fell ill. Even then, the 7-year-old minister was admitted to SSKM Hospital.