Heat Wave: Extreme heat wave, this time the passengers are being given glucose at the metro station

Q # Kolkata: There is no escape from the extreme heat even on the subway journey. The heat wave has fallen here too. In many stations, more than one passenger is getting exhausted in the rush to catch the metro Again, there are many people, especially children and the elderly who are going to catch the metro in the underworld when they are burning in the sun. In this situation, the metro rail authorities have made arrangements to give glucose to the metro station. Glucose is found in almost every station on the city’s north-south metro. This arrangement has been made near the ticket area.

Metro authorities are trying to provide these cold drinks to all the stations step by step. “We have good relations with the passengers,” said a Metro Rail official. Their exhaustion in this intense heat. All underground stations are air-conditioned. As a result, once you get to the station, there is no problem. Now all our metros are air-conditioned. As a result, benefits from all aspects. However, if you drink glucose as a result of getting wet in the sun, you will get energy on one hand. On the other hand, you will get the benefit of 8 drinks Which is especially needed during this heatwave. “

Passengers are also happy with the role of Metro. However, their statement is that the night metro should run on time. Let’s change the habit of the way the metro is being canceled from time to time. On the other hand, IRCTC asked to make special arrangements with railway food for heat flow. On Tuesday, Debashish Chandra, a top official, met IRCTC officials of the Eastern Railway from Delhi on the issue.

He said, “Special attention is being paid to the preparation of food in this heat wave. The problem is especially with pulses, yoghurt and in some cases rice. So the cold is being recognized. Properly chilled packaging is being done and served. We have been asked to look into that as well.

ABIR GHOSHAL

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: April 27, 2022, 08:35 IST

Tags: Heat Wave, Kolkata metro, Metro