September 29, 2021

Heavy rain alert It is raining continuously, how much more rain in any district, the message given by the weather office in the midst of disaster

1 hour ago admin


Heavy rain alert in Kolkata from midnight on Tuesday. At the same time, heavy rains are continuing in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram districts. According to the weather office, the depression is near the western part of the Gangetic West Bengal at the moment. And the warning of heavy rains in Kolkata North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore Howrah Hughli East and West Burdwan. This is not the end, the weather office said (Kolkata Weather Update) warning of heavy rain tomorrow in Purulia Bankura and West Burdwan district.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna: Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna

46 mins ago admin

EC taking several measures due to vote in heavy rain | coming boat, raincoat! Bird’s eye view of Bhabanipur, wartime commission to get votes – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Ahiritola Building Collapsed: Rescue is not the end

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna: Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna

46 mins ago admin

Heavy rain alert It is raining continuously, how much more rain in any district, the message given by the weather office in the midst of disaster

1 hour ago admin

EC taking several measures due to vote in heavy rain | coming boat, raincoat! Bird’s eye view of Bhabanipur, wartime commission to get votes – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Ahiritola Building Collapsed: Rescue is not the end

2 hours ago admin

Building collapsed in Ahiritola due to heavy rain | The area trembled with loud noises, screams were coming, screams! On the morning of the rain, a terrible incident took place in the heart of Kolkata …– News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin