Heavy rain alert It is raining continuously, how much more rain in any district, the message given by the weather office in the midst of disaster

Heavy rain alert in Kolkata from midnight on Tuesday. At the same time, heavy rains are continuing in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram districts. According to the weather office, the depression is near the western part of the Gangetic West Bengal at the moment. And the warning of heavy rains in Kolkata North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore Howrah Hughli East and West Burdwan. This is not the end, the weather office said (Kolkata Weather Update) warning of heavy rain tomorrow in Purulia Bankura and West Burdwan district.