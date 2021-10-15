October 15, 2021

heavy rain and thunderstorm expected due to depression | A pair of low-pitched roars! Natural disasters are coming to Bengal again, Meteorological Department warns – News18 Bangla

Heavy rains are forecast not only in Bengal but also in different states of India in the next few days. Heavy rains are forecast in the adjoining states of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu due to low pressure in the Arabian Sea. More rains are likely in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Heavy rains are forecast in Orissa and Bihar on Monday and Tuesday.



