Heavy rain forecast due to depression caused by Cyclone Jawad | Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rains in Kolkata and South Bengal districts … – News18 Bangla

Where is Cyclone Jawad now? How much will be the weather in Bengal? When will the rain stop? The reply was given by the Alipore Meteorological Department (West Bengal Weather Update). According to the Kolkata Weather Update, the cyclone Jawad has weakened and turned into a depression. BOB is located in the northwest. Not only that, in the next three hours there will be more energy loss of this cyclone. Symbolic image.