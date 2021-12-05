December 5, 2021

Heavy rain forecast due to depression caused by Cyclone Jawad | Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rains in Kolkata and South Bengal districts … – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin


Where is Cyclone Jawad now? How much will be the weather in Bengal? When will the rain stop? The reply was given by the Alipore Meteorological Department (West Bengal Weather Update). According to the Kolkata Weather Update, the cyclone Jawad has weakened and turned into a depression. BOB is located in the northwest. Not only that, in the next three hours there will be more energy loss of this cyclone. Symbolic image.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Video: Cyclone Jawad’s heavy rains, rising water level in the Ganges, see …

30 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee suddenly came to see her sick brother on SSKM on Sunday afternoon – News18 Bangla

30 mins ago admin

The winning streak continues as Milton bags “BRAND OF THE YEAR” award for the third time at the World Branding Awards

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Video: Cyclone Jawad’s heavy rains, rising water level in the Ganges, see …

30 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee suddenly came to see her sick brother on SSKM on Sunday afternoon – News18 Bangla

30 mins ago admin

The winning streak continues as Milton bags “BRAND OF THE YEAR” award for the third time at the World Branding Awards

1 hour ago admin

Hygiene routine for winters

1 hour ago admin

WB Gov: Once again a new credit card, West Bengal government came forward with the help of people in this special profession

1 hour ago admin