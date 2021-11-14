Heavy rain forecast in 7 south Bengal district till Monday details here | Low pressure-axis pair threat! Warning of heavy rain in seven districts of South Bengal today! When to stop? – News18 Bangla
Weather warning (West Bengal Weather Update) was already there. Clouds have turned the sky black since morning. With drizzle. The rain will continue till Monday. Heavy rain forecast for seven districts of South Bengal today. The meteorological department said that there is a warning of rain due to the combination of low pressure and axis. Symbolic image.