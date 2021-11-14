November 14, 2021

Heavy rain forecast in 7 south Bengal district till Monday details here | Low pressure-axis pair threat! Warning of heavy rain in seven districts of South Bengal today! When to stop? – News18 Bangla

42 mins ago admin


Weather warning (West Bengal Weather Update) was already there. Clouds have turned the sky black since morning. With drizzle. The rain will continue till Monday. Heavy rain forecast for seven districts of South Bengal today. The meteorological department said that there is a warning of rain due to the combination of low pressure and axis. Symbolic image.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

West Bengal News: 5 animals in the state affected by a rare disease when a needle is kicked by a cow! The situation is alarming

2 hours ago admin

Kolkata Metro: School is opening, the number of passengers is increasing day by day, this time Kolkata Metro has taken a big decision

4 hours ago admin

Across the station, along the way, the train touches the golden history of Panchali

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Heavy rain forecast in 7 south Bengal district till Monday details here | Low pressure-axis pair threat! Warning of heavy rain in seven districts of South Bengal today! When to stop? – News18 Bangla

42 mins ago admin

West Bengal News: 5 animals in the state affected by a rare disease when a needle is kicked by a cow! The situation is alarming

2 hours ago admin

Kolkata Metro: School is opening, the number of passengers is increasing day by day, this time Kolkata Metro has taken a big decision

4 hours ago admin

Across the station, along the way, the train touches the golden history of Panchali

4 hours ago admin

West Bengal News: Missing for 9 years, Kolkata’s Ham Radio searches for Bihar youth!

7 hours ago admin