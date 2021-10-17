October 17, 2021

Heavy rain forecast in Kolkata and North and south 24 parganas till Lakshmipuja | Disaster will continue till Lakshmipujo! Kolkata, 24 Parganas forecast heavy rains, see weather report … – News18 Bangla




West Bengal Weather Update A lot of water vapor will enter the state by filling the south-east wind. As a result, the risk of storms is increasing. Fishermen have been banned from going to sea until Tuesday. Storms and rains (West Bengal Weather Update) may reduce the temperature in the state. The maximum temperature is expected to drop to three degrees from Monday, according to meteorologists (Kolkata Rain Forecast).



