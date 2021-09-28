heavy rain forecast in South Bengal and Kolkata today and tomorrow Rain forecast for two days in a row! These districts, including Kolkata, are trembling at the thunder signal …– News18 Bangla
There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall (West Bengal Weather Alert) today in two Midnapore and South 24 Parganas. There will be heavy rainfall (Weather Forecast Bengal) in the adjoining districts. Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, Jhargram and North 24 Parganas are likely to receive heavy rains today. Symbolic image.