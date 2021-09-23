September 23, 2021

heavy rain forecast in western districts of south Bengal today heavy shower prediction in Kolkata | Kolkata will still float in the eyes of low pressure? Big disaster on the weekend! Heavy rain warning in these districts …– News18 Bangla

As a result, there will be scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in the districts of South Bengal today. There is a possibility of heavy rain on the weekend Heavy rains are expected in the western districts on Thursday. Heavy rains are expected in Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum and two parts of Midnapore. Symbolic image



