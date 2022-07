There is no possibility of heavy rain in the state at present. There is no possibility of heavy rain in four or five days. Light to moderate rains are expected in the upper districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal. Chance of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. The temperature will rise slightly in the coastal and adjoining districts of South Bengal. Water vapor in the air is more than ninety percent will cause discomfort.