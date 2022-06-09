Heavy rain in the north and extreme discomfort in the south! When is the climate change in South Bengal? – News18 Bangla

Scattered rains expected in South Bengal since Friday. Today and tomorrow there will be locally scattered rain with thunderstorms in South Bengal. Humidity discomfort will increase. Today, Thursday, partly cloudy sky in Kolkata. Chance of rain. Humidity discomfort is extreme. There will be more discomfort from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Today, Thursday, the minimum temperature in Kolkata was 29.5 degrees Celsius Which is 3 degrees higher than normal. Yesterday, Wednesday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 35.1 degrees Celsius, which is 1 degree above normal. Relative humidity is 61 to 7 percent. There has been no rain in the last 24 hours in Kolkata. Representative Image