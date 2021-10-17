October 17, 2021

Heavy shower and winds to follow in coming three days alert from IMD | The rain is shaking! With stormy wind, low pressure-Pubali storm begins in Bengal, weather forecast … – News18 Bangla

47 mins ago admin


West Bengal Weather Forecast has started in Kolkata and adjoining areas due to strong winds. The West Bengal Weather Forecast says that the risk of disaster (Heavy Rain Forecast) is higher in the coastal districts. Fishermen have been barred from going to sea till Tuesday, according to the West Bengal Weather Forecast.



