Heavy Shower prediction in South Bengal due to depression Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal again, the weather has changed since Saturday! Disaster will increase on Sunday-Monday – News18 Bangla

Although the speed of rain decreased in Kolkata, the disaster did not end. Lightning signals of low pressure are still in the sky of Bengal. The West Bengal Weather Forecast is receding in the Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological Department said the northeastern Bay of Bengal and the adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal will create a depression on Saturday. As a result, heavy rains are forecast in the coastal and adjoining districts of South Bengal. The temperature will rise in the next two days. There will be discomfort caused by moisture.