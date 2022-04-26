April 26, 2022

Here is What special gift Sovan Chatterjee gave to the birthday girl Baisakhi Banerjee | What birthday gift did Shovon give to ‘Birthday Girl’ Baishakhi? The first celebration after separation … – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin


On April 24, at exactly 12 o’clock in the night, Baishakhi cut the cake with her daughter and Shovon by her side. What did you get as a gift from Shovon? In the words of Baishakhi, ‘My existence is given to Shovanre’. And according to Shovan, ‘Presence is the present. This means that they are next to each other, this is the real gift. Symbolic image.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Before and after the summer vacation! Can the school education department take a ‘big’ decision in an emergency meeting?

1 hour ago admin

Chief Minister calls emergency meeting on Wednesday

1 hour ago admin

Anubratara Aadhaar, PAN card summoned by the CBI, surveillance at the airport! – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Before and after the summer vacation! Can the school education department take a ‘big’ decision in an emergency meeting?

1 hour ago admin

Chief Minister calls emergency meeting on Wednesday

1 hour ago admin

Here is What special gift Sovan Chatterjee gave to the birthday girl Baisakhi Banerjee | What birthday gift did Shovon give to ‘Birthday Girl’ Baishakhi? The first celebration after separation … – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Anubratara Aadhaar, PAN card summoned by the CBI, surveillance at the airport! – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

What to do in heat stroke, what is the treatment of heat stroke? State Government issues warning – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin