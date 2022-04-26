Here is What special gift Sovan Chatterjee gave to the birthday girl Baisakhi Banerjee | What birthday gift did Shovon give to ‘Birthday Girl’ Baishakhi? The first celebration after separation … – News18 Bangla
On April 24, at exactly 12 o’clock in the night, Baishakhi cut the cake with her daughter and Shovon by her side. What did you get as a gift from Shovon? In the words of Baishakhi, ‘My existence is given to Shovanre’. And according to Shovan, ‘Presence is the present. This means that they are next to each other, this is the real gift. Symbolic image.