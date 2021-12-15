December 15, 2021

Heritage Recognition at Durgapujo in Kolkata, Tilottama Heritage in UNESCO Declaration – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Durgapujo of Calcutta was recognized. Kolkata-based Durgapujo has a long cultural heritage, India and UNESCO said on Wednesday evening. That is why it has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. This year’s Durgapujo has been completed for a long time. But preparations for next year have already begun in writing from north to south. This news undoubtedly added a new feather to the crown of success of the state.

For the last few years, the state government has been making every effort to promote Durgapujo as an international festival. However, due to Kovid, the initiative had to be cut. Besides, there was no grand Pujo carnival. However, Kovid’s Dapat Mitle will return to Pujo with equal organization, that is what everyone is hoping for. Many are hoping that this recognition will be able to revitalize Pujo and take the tourism industry to new heights.





