September 29, 2021

Hero MotoCorp Announces ‘Ride For Real Heroes’ – An Initiative To Honour The Frontline Healthcare Warriors

1 hour ago admin

Keeping up its relentless efforts towards supporting COVID-19 relief measures, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today announced an iconic global ride ‘Ride for Real Heroes’ to honour the frontline healthcare warriors across the world. 
The riders participating in ‘Ride for Real Heroes’ will distribute Covid-19 safety kits to the healthcare workers including doctors and medical personnel in 100 cities and towns across the world. The Covid-19 kit consists of essential health and hygiene supplies such as N95 masks, personal protective kits, sanitisers, gloves, IR thermometers. 
Scheduled to be flagged off on October 2, 2021, ‘Ride for Real Heroes’ is being organised across 100 cities in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Guatemala, Colombia, Bolivia, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, Turkey and UAE among others, where the participants will ride for 100 kilometres in each city.

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

TMC Video for Goa: Goa will also ‘play’, TMC’s new video ‘Goa Goes Didi’

2 mins ago admin

Ahiritola House Collapse: In the midst of disaster, ‘Lakshmi’ came home, Ahiritola’s bride gave birth to her second child on the day of her daughter’s death

33 mins ago admin

Babul Supriyo Attacks Modi: What did the Prime Minister say when he targeted Babul on the issue of Bengali ministers?

38 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

TMC Video for Goa: Goa will also ‘play’, TMC’s new video ‘Goa Goes Didi’

2 mins ago admin

Ahiritola House Collapse: In the midst of disaster, ‘Lakshmi’ came home, Ahiritola’s bride gave birth to her second child on the day of her daughter’s death

33 mins ago admin

Babul Supriyo Attacks Modi: What did the Prime Minister say when he targeted Babul on the issue of Bengali ministers?

38 mins ago admin

HARMAN takes strict action against manufacturing and sale of Counterfeit JBL® Products in India

1 hour ago admin

Shanghai-Flavours of China Town launches their 2nd fine dining outlet in Kolkata

1 hour ago admin