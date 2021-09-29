Hero MotoCorp Announces ‘Ride For Real Heroes’ – An Initiative To Honour The Frontline Healthcare Warriors

Keeping up its relentless efforts towards supporting COVID-19 relief measures, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today announced an iconic global ride ‘Ride for Real Heroes’ to honour the frontline healthcare warriors across the world.

The riders participating in ‘Ride for Real Heroes’ will distribute Covid-19 safety kits to the healthcare workers including doctors and medical personnel in 100 cities and towns across the world. The Covid-19 kit consists of essential health and hygiene supplies such as N95 masks, personal protective kits, sanitisers, gloves, IR thermometers.

Scheduled to be flagged off on October 2, 2021, ‘Ride for Real Heroes’ is being organised across 100 cities in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Guatemala, Colombia, Bolivia, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, Turkey and UAE among others, where the participants will ride for 100 kilometres in each city.

