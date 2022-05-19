Reaffirming its commitment to an exciting and comprehensive product portfolio, Hero MotoCorp the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycle and scooters, today launched the new edition of iconic motorcycle Splendor – the Splendor+ XTEC.
Progressive and innovative, offering everyday practicality, the new Hero Splendor+ ‘XTEC’ is packed with features such as Full Digital Meter with Bluetooth connectivity, Call & SMS alert, RTMI (Real Time Mileage Indicator), low fuel indicator, LED High Intensity Position Lamp (HIPL) and exclusive graphics. Additionally, it also comes with an Integrated USB Charger, Side-Stand Engine Cut-off and Hero’s revolutionary i3S Technology, (Idle Stop-Start System).
Hero Splendor+ XTEC will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships at a starting price of INR 72,900*. The new Splendor+ XTEC comes with a 5-year warranty. *(Ex-Showroom, Delhi).
HERO MOTOCORP INTRODUCES THE ICONIC SPLENDOR IN ITS NEW AVATAR
