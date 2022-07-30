HERO MOTOCORP UNVEILS THE BOLD AND STYLISH AVATAR OF THE SUPER SPLENDOR

LAUNCHES THE ALL-NEW SUPER SPLENDOR CANVAS BLACK EDITION

Strengthening its commitment to bring stylish, modern and cutting-edge motorcycles for the customers, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today launched its latest edition of the iconic Super Splendor in Canvas Black Edition.

With a premium bold design and updated technology, the new Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition comes with the triple promise of Super – Power, Super – Mileage and Super – Comfort. It provides enhanced fuel efficiency, up by 13%, with a best-in-segment mileage of 60-68 kmpl and is power-packed with exciting new features such as a new Digi Analog Cluster, an Integrated USB Charger, Side-Stand Engine Cut-off and a refreshed look.

Available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an attractive price of Rs. 77,430/-* (drum self-cast variant) and Rs. 81,330/-* (disc self-cast variant), the Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition comes with a 5-year warranty, reiterating the brand’s trust and reliability.