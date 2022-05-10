hidco and nkda have taken various steps to ease the after effects of cyclone asani – News18 Bangla

# North 24 Parganas: It has been raining across the city since Monday morning due to cyclone Ashani. The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast that both the rains and storms will increase in the next two to three days. Hidco and Newtown Kolkata Development Board along with Bidhannagar Pur Nigam are trying to ensure that public life is not affected in any way by storms and rains. An emergency meeting will be held on Monday at the Hidco building. Debashis Sen, Managing Director, HIDCO, and officials from NKDA, PHE, Fire, Police and Disaster Management were present. At the meeting it was decided that more than one team would be ready to deal with the disaster.

Each team will have cutting tools, pay loaders, dumpers, large ladders. The staff has been divided into several groups. According to Bidhannagar Pur Nigam sources, Pur Chairman Krishna Chakraborty has already held a meeting with Mayor Parishad and Purnigam engineers to deal with the disaster. Allegedly, a little rainstorm caused trees to fall on Salt Lake Road and freeze. The rains on Monday morning inundated several places including Sector Five, Karunamayi. Workers from Karunamayi and other parts of Salt Lake took to the streets to get the water out quickly.

Read more: ‘Lightning’ is coming, NDRF is ready to tie the knot! Warning in which districts?

New Horizons authorities work at the College Junction, Technopolis, Wipro Junction in Sector Five. Councilors and borough offices in Rajarhat, Gopalpur part of Pur Nigam have been asked to monitor the situation. The city authorities have canceled the leave of all the workers. On the other hand, a 24-hour control room has been opened in the Hidco building in view of the thunderstorm. Residents can call the control room to report advantages and disadvantages.

Read more: “I am ready for 24 hours, when you call, I will leave,” said Arjun Singh.

In addition, you can be aware of the realities of the area. From the control room can be directed to different ends according to the situation. Authorities also said that CCTV footage of the road would be examined frequently to see the situation of natural disasters. On Monday morning, a large black-crowned tree fell on 272 Street in DA Block due to light rain and gusts. Upon receiving the news, NKDA workers went and cut down the tree and cleared the road. On the other hand, some parts of the road in the CE block are flooded. Workers say that this has happened due to the accumulation of garbage in Galipit. In the rain, NKDA cleaners cleaned up the rubbish from Galipit. Authorities had earlier taken a series of steps to protect Newtown residents from natural disasters during Yas or earlier Amphan. This time too the same steps have been taken. Adequate generator, pump set is kept to remove the accumulated water quickly. NKDA chairman Debashis Sen said that everything needed to be done to deal with the disaster has been done.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: May 09, 2022, 20:50 IST

Tags: North 24 Parganas