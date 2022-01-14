January 14, 2022

High court advises commission to postpone pre-poll for four to six weeks – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin


The vote should be postponed, the High Court thinks

The vote should be postponed, the High Court thinks

Voting is scheduled for January 22 in Siliguri, Bidhannagar, Chandannagar and Asansol Purnigam (West Bengal Municipal Elections).

Given the current Corona situation, the West Bengal Municipal Elections should be postponed for four to six weeks. Such advice was given to the State Election Commission by the Division Bench 6 of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court The High Court has also given the Election Commission 48 hours to decide whether the election will be postponed or not.

Voting is scheduled for January 22 in Siliguri, Bidhannagar, Chandannagar and Asansol Purnigam. But in the current Corona situation, a public interest litigation was filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking postponement of the vote

Details coming …

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News 18 Be the first to read breaking news in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

See BJP leader Rupa Ganguly’s demand for CBI probe into Bikaner-Guwahati Express Accident

34 mins ago admin

Passengers claimed that they felt a huge jerk just before the accident. | kolkata

2 hours ago admin

Rupa Ganguly facebook post about maynuguri train accident indicates conspiracy kolkata

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

See BJP leader Rupa Ganguly’s demand for CBI probe into Bikaner-Guwahati Express Accident

34 mins ago admin

High court advises commission to postpone pre-poll for four to six weeks – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Passengers claimed that they felt a huge jerk just before the accident. | kolkata

2 hours ago admin

Rupa Ganguly facebook post about maynuguri train accident indicates conspiracy kolkata

2 hours ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update: Even today the sky is heavy, there may be rain in some districts, when will the sun meet?

3 hours ago admin