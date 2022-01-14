High court advises commission to postpone pre-poll for four to six weeks – News18 Bangla

Given the current Corona situation, the West Bengal Municipal Elections should be postponed for four to six weeks. Such advice was given to the State Election Commission by the Division Bench 6 of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court The High Court has also given the Election Commission 48 hours to decide whether the election will be postponed or not.

Voting is scheduled for January 22 in Siliguri, Bidhannagar, Chandannagar and Asansol Purnigam. But in the current Corona situation, a public interest litigation was filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking postponement of the vote

